Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.63. The company had a trading volume of 326,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

