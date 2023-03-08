Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $2.03 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in FedEx by 389.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 94,645 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 43,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.44. The stock had a trading volume of 264,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.11. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

