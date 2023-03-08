Titleist Asset Management LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 109,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,689,000. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,515.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.