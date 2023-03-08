Titleist Asset Management LTD. Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 9,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

