Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EELV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 46,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.