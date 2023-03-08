Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 17,256 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 313.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $89.83.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.