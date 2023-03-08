Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires 2,982 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,277,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,514,730. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.43 and its 200-day moving average is $162.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $588.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

