Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Titan Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TI traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.62. 7,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,383. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

