Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $82.65 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 60,496 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company comprises about 4.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 3.56% of Moelis & Company worth $82,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

MC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,741. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $240,414.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,261 shares in the company, valued at $263,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

