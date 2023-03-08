Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $13.27 Million Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose comprises approximately 0.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.83% of Canada Goose worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 266.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 242,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

