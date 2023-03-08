Timothy T. O’dell Buys 1,000 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CF Bankshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

