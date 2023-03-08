Tikehau Investment Management Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tikehau Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 6.0% of Tikehau Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $19,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 465.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 331.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $24,453,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $51.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,354.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,134. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,500.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5,025.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4,556.58. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

