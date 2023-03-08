Tiger Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,295,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 491,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,881,000 after buying an additional 96,226 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.68. 583,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.73 and its 200-day moving average is $339.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

