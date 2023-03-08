Tiger Management L.L.C. Invests $1.08 Million in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 134,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Perimeter Solutions accounts for about 0.5% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after buying an additional 2,340,453 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth about $16,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,116 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,927,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,342,000.

PRM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 74,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,020. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.51. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

