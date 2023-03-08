Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 5,651,404 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651,404 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.39% of CrowdStrike worth $148,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.6 %

CRWD stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,508,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.