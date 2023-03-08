Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 2,260,000 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260,000 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 2.79% of Katapult worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce Taragin bought 23,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,410.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Katapult news, Director Bruce Taragin acquired 23,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas sold 61,081 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $53,140.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,935,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 46,972 shares of company stock valued at $52,683 over the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Katapult stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

