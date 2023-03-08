Tiger Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,315,005 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,315,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,157,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.8% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after buying an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,924,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.45. 3,775,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,992,642. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $109.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

