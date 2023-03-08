Tiger Global Management LLC Has $262.96 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1,501.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 2.4% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $262,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. 7,647,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,978,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.