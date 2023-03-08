Tiger Global Management LLC Has $13.73 Million Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,211,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,811,044 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 497,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,180 shares in the company, valued at $611,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,816,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,901 in the last ninety days. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

