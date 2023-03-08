TIG Advisors LLC Sells 7,651 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 791,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,506. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

