TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,848 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 416.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,234. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.92.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

