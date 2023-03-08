TIG Advisors LLC Purchases 87,045 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,045 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,668,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,656 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after acquiring an additional 823,255 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,184,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after acquiring an additional 811,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

NLOK stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 4,834,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

