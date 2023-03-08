Thunderbird Partners LLP Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 252,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,949,000. Yum China accounts for 3.3% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Yum China Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 399,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

