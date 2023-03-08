Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 119,913 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,913 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.13% of Alliant Energy worth $150,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LNT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 323,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,192. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

