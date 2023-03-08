Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $139.09 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $139,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

PM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 960,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

