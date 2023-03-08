Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $131.55 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $131,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 2,292,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,665. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

