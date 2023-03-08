Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $109.07 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,912 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $109,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,755 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,566. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $17.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $756.58. 179,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $742.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $722.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

