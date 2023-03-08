Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord accounts for approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $181,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Shares of RRX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $158.08. The stock had a trading volume of 195,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

