Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,488,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,423 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.4% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Comcast worth $161,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,080,576. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

