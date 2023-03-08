ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. ThredUp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TDUP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 2,555,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,083. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $242.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

