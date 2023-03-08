ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. ThredUp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

TDUP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 1,946,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ThredUp by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,679 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ThredUp by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ThredUp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

