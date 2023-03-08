Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,875 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $26,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile



Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

