Third Avenue Management LLC Sells 23,520 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Third Avenue Management LLC lessened its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the quarter. FRP makes up approximately 1.4% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 1.36% of FRP worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FRP by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth $149,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $40,220.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,408.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $82,256.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $40,220.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,408.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,061 shares of company stock worth $180,208. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPH traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.51. 2,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969. The stock has a market cap of $544.04 million, a P/E ratio of 431.80 and a beta of 0.58. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $63.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

