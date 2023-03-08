Third Avenue Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Third Avenue Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223,623 shares during the period. Five Point makes up about 2.8% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Five Point worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPH. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Point by 46.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,910,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,810 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,286,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 28.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,659. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $361.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

