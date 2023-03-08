Third Avenue Management LLC Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Third Avenue Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,815 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 4.3% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 853,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

