Think Investments LP Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,710,000. TaskUs accounts for 5.4% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Think Investments LP owned approximately 1.13% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 76,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth $9,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

TaskUs Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 37,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.66. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

