Think Investments LP Acquires 200,000 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Think Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Nextdoor comprises approximately 2.2% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned about 0.67% of Nextdoor worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIND. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nextdoor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KIND. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of KIND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 172,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,488. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $739.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

