Theleme Partners LLP Acquires 180,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Alcoa comprises about 5.6% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $114,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after buying an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Alcoa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,214 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE:AA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,641. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

