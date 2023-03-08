The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,587,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 337,826 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $409,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

