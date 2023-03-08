The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,476 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.