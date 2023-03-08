The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $1,191,781.12 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ODP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 386,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,760. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ODP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ODP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ODP by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co boosted its position in ODP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

