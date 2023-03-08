The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells $8,926,931.20 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 5.5 %

LSXMA stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,983. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

