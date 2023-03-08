The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Chairman Sells $21,384,734.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

BATRK traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 71,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

