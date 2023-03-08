The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Chairman Sells $21,384,734.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance
BATRK traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 71,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
