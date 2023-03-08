The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.75 Per Share

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Law Debenture Price Performance

Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 851 ($10.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,606.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 820.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 762.53. Law Debenture has a 52 week low of GBX 649 ($7.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 860 ($10.34).

Insider Buying and Selling at Law Debenture

In related news, insider Trish Houston bought 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £2,836.91 ($3,411.39). In other Law Debenture news, insider Trish Houston acquired 367 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,836.91 ($3,411.39). Also, insider Claire Finn bought 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £19,886.72 ($23,913.80). 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

