The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Tegean Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tegean Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 10.9% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tegean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.31. The stock had a trading volume of 538,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035,707 shares in the company, valued at $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

