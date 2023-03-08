The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Beachbody Stock Performance

BODY stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 667,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Beachbody has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beachbody from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beachbody

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BODY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Beachbody by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Beachbody by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beachbody by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

Featured Stories

