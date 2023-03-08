The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.
BODY stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 667,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Beachbody has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beachbody from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
