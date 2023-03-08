The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Beachbody Stock Up 9.4 %
NYSE:BODY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 667,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Trading of Beachbody
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Beachbody by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Beachbody by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Beachbody by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beachbody by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
Featured Articles
