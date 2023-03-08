The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Beachbody Stock Up 9.4 %

NYSE:BODY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 667,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beachbody

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Beachbody by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Beachbody by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Beachbody by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beachbody by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Beachbody

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.