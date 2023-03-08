Thames Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thames Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 3.5% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $168.50. 383,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,679. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

