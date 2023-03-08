Thames Capital Management LLC Invests $482,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,132,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,007,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

