TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Cuts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 1.0% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.76. 2,092,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,296. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.87.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,040. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

